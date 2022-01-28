Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 7:39 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

An 84-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle that was exiting a gas station in Etobicoke Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Islington Avenue and The Queensway shortly after 3 p.m.

Toronto police Staff Sgt. Paul Lentsch said a driver leaving a gas station on the northwest corner when the victim, who was walking on the north sidewalk, was struck.

Read more: Man dies after two-vehicle collision in Brampton

The man was taken to hospital where he died. Lentsch said he was an Etobicoke resident.

Trending Stories

The driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not clear how exactly she was involved in the incident, but Lentsch said she may have been the driver and suffered shock.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagFatal Collision tagtoronto police service tagPedestrian Struck tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto Collision tagEtobicoke collision tagIslington Avenue and The Queensway tagIslington Avenue and The Queensway collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers