Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

An 84-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle that was exiting a gas station in Etobicoke Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Islington Avenue and The Queensway shortly after 3 p.m.

Toronto police Staff Sgt. Paul Lentsch said a driver leaving a gas station on the northwest corner when the victim, who was walking on the north sidewalk, was struck.

The man was taken to hospital where he died. Lentsch said he was an Etobicoke resident.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not clear how exactly she was involved in the incident, but Lentsch said she may have been the driver and suffered shock.

No charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Islington Ave & The Queensway

– police o/s

– officers advised pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics

– male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries, and pronounced deceased at hospital

– @TrafficServices investigating

– roads have re-opened#GO184147

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 28, 2022