Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in New Glasgow

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 12:36 pm
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead Friday.
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead Friday. Facebook/New Glasgow Regional Police

A 25-year-old man has been charged after a woman was found dead in a home in New Glasgow, N.S., Friday.

In a release Saturday, New Glasgow Regional Police said Devon Cory Butler was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of a 56-year-old woman.

The woman, who police have not identified, was found dead in a home on the 400 block of Nelson Street Friday morning.

Read more: Man taken into custody after woman found dead in New Glasgow

Butler was taken into custody without incident and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday, police said.

New Glasgow Regional Police spokesperson Cst. Ken MacDonald said officers cleared the scene Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

He previously said that officers believe this to be an isolated incident as the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The RCMP forensic identification services and the Pictou County integrated street crime enforcement unit are helping the New Glasgow police in their investigation.

