Canada

Man taken into custody after woman found dead in New Glasgow

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 5:44 pm
New Glasgow Regional Police View image in full screen
New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday morning. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

New Glasgow Regional Police have taken a 25-year-old man into custody after a woman was found dead in a home.

In a release, police say officers responded to a residence on the 400 block of Nelson Street Friday morning at 10:34 a.m., where a deceased woman was found at the residence. Her death is being described as suspicious.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

Read more: Police investigate sudden death after woman found dead in Halifax hotel room

“This is believed to have been an isolated incident and investigators do not believe that there is an ongoing risk to the public as both individuals knew each other,” said spokesperson Const. Ken Macdonald in the release.

“Officers will continue to remain at the scene while the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP forensic identification services and the Pictou County integrated street crime enforcement unit is helping the New Glasgow police in their investigation.

