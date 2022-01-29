Red Wings host the Maple Leafs following shootout victory

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-19-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +178, Maple Leafs -220; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in a shootout.

The Red Wings have gone 6-5-2 against division opponents. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 7-2-0 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 25.

Toronto beat Detroit 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 20 goals, adding 18 assists and totaling 38 points. Dylan Larkin has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 43 points, scoring 25 goals and adding 18 assists. Alexander Kerfoot has nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (concussion), Timothy Liljegren: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

