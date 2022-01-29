Targeted Surrey shooting leaves 2 seriously injured: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are recovering in hospital from serious injuries after a targeted shooting in Surrey’s Newton neighborhood Friday night.

Surrey RCMP say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 12200-block of 80B Avenue at about 6:45 p.m., and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect, believed to have fled in a vehicle, but did not provide a description.

There has been no confirmation of whether the incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

A police presence is expected in the area for some time as officers gather evidence.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.