Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Targeted Surrey shooting leaves 2 seriously injured: RCMP

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 1:14 am
A heavy police presence is seen in the area of 80th avenue and Scott Road after two men were seriously injured in a targeted shooting. Photo: Shane MacKichan. View image in full screen
A heavy police presence is seen in the area of 80th avenue and Scott Road after two men were seriously injured in a targeted shooting. Photo: Shane MacKichan. Shane MacKichan

Two men are recovering in hospital from serious injuries after a targeted shooting in Surrey’s Newton neighborhood Friday night.

Surrey RCMP say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 12200-block of 80B Avenue at about 6:45 p.m., and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Read more: Man convicted of manslaughter in ‘random’ shooting of Surrey man Pritpal Singh

Police are still searching for the suspect, believed to have fled in a vehicle, but did not provide a description.

Trending Stories

There has been no confirmation of whether the incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Read more: Lower Mainland police reassure public after series of shootings, ‘evolution’ in violent crime

Story continues below advertisement

A police presence is expected in the area for some time as officers gather evidence.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey shooting tagVancouver shooting tagLower Mainland gang conflict tagSurrey Violence tagGun Violence Surrey tagLower Mainland gun violence tagtwo injured surrey shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers