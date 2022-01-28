Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Toronto Catholic elementary teachers’ union suspends scheduled strike action

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 8:22 pm
Click to play video: 'TCDSB says union representing elementary schools issued strike notice' TCDSB says union representing elementary schools issued strike notice
WATCH ABOVE: (Jan. 27) TCDSB says union representing elementary schools issued strike notice

A union representing Toronto Catholic elementary teachers has suspended strike action that had been planned for next week.

The Toronto Elementary Catholic Teachers union (TECT) announced the decision on Twitter Friday.

“In a show of good faith and as a result of construction dialogue with the TCDSB (Toronto Catholic District School Board), TECT has decided to pause full withdrawal of services,” the post said.

Read more: Toronto Catholic elementary teachers threaten to strike next week, board says

“Classes will continue as expected on Mon. Jan. 31, 2022.”

The TCDSB said they are asking TECT to provide five days’ notice of which schools would be affected if they decide to launch strike action in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

“We continue to engage in ongoing and constructive dialogue this evening and over the weekend and remain committed to reaching a fair and just collective agreement with TECT,” the board said.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Education tagTeachers Strike tagTCDSB tagToronto Catholic District School Board tagTECT tagToronto Catholic Elementary Teachers tagToronto Catholic teachers tagToronto Elementary Catholic Teachers union tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers