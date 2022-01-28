Toronto Catholic elementary teachers’ union suspends scheduled strike action

Send this page to someone via email

A union representing Toronto Catholic elementary teachers has suspended strike action that had been planned for next week.

The Toronto Elementary Catholic Teachers union (TECT) announced the decision on Twitter Friday.

“In a show of good faith and as a result of construction dialogue with the TCDSB (Toronto Catholic District School Board), TECT has decided to pause full withdrawal of services,” the post said.

“Classes will continue as expected on Mon. Jan. 31, 2022.”

The TCDSB said they are asking TECT to provide five days’ notice of which schools would be affected if they decide to launch strike action in the future.

“We continue to engage in ongoing and constructive dialogue this evening and over the weekend and remain committed to reaching a fair and just collective agreement with TECT,” the board said.

