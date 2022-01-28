Menu

Canada

Kitchener Blues Festival organizers planning for return to normal this summer

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 4:07 pm
The Walper Hotel can be seen on King Street in downtown Kitchener. View image in full screen
The Walper Hotel can be seen on King Street in downtown Kitchener. Ahmed Fareed Khan / Global News

On Friday, organizers of the Kitchener Blues Festival announced that they have begun planning for a full festival for the summer of 2022.

“I’m pleased to announce that the KCBI Board of Directors have been working hard with the planning of a return to a full Festival in August of this year,” sponsorship director Mike Reidel stated.

He says organizers are working to book acts for this year’s festival and are also holding discussions with the Kitchener Downtown Business Improvement Association on the layout.

The official 20th-anniversary show was to be held two summers ago but the last two events have been altered as a result of the pandemic.

Organizers are also looking to replace some venues that may have disappeared over the past couple of years as well.

The organizers are hoping for a return to normal this year but realize things could change.

“We do recognize that a severe downturn on the pandemic front could again cause the cancellation but if it doesn’t, we’ll be ready to go with what promises to be a memorable 20th Anniversary celebration,” Reidel said.

