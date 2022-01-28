Linebacker Simoni Lawrence re-signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed linebacker Simoni Lawrence to a new deal on Friday.

The East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player for 2021 will be back for his ninth season, the Canadian Football League (CFL) club announced.

“Simoni’s energy and personality is infectious,” president and head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a release.

“He is an all-time Tiger-Cat and an all-time person and we could not be happier that he and his family have chosen to remain in Hamilton and with the Tiger-Cats organization.”

Lawrence, 32, appeared in 14 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021 amassing 73 tackles, three interceptions, and a pair of defensive touchdowns.

In over eight seasons with the Ticats, he ranks first all-time in total tackles (609) and defensive tackles (602).

The native of Upper Darby, Penn., earned his third CFL All-Star selection and his fifth CFL East Division All-Star in 2021.

