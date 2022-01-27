Wide receiver Brandon Banks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats ‘mutually’ part ways

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have parted ways with wide receiver Brandon Banks.

In a statement on Thursday, the Canadian Football League squad’s president and head coach Orlondo Steinauer said the decision to move away from each other was “mutual.”

“It has been extremely difficult to write this. I’ve been a part of the CFL for over 20 years, and when I think of dynamic and impactful players, Brandon Banks is at the top of the list,” Steinauer said.

“Brandon has been both a Ticats fan favourite and a CFL fan favourite, who constantly leaves you in disbelief of what he is able to do on a football field.”

Banks signed a one-year contract with the Cats in 2021.

The 34-year-old played eight seasons with Hamilton, 2019 being his best.

“Speedy B” led the Canadian Football League that year with 112 receptions — a single-season Ticats record — 1,550 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games while leading Hamilton to a franchise-best 15-3 record and an appearance in the Grey Cup.

The Garner, N.C., native was named a CFL all-star for the fourth time in 2019 and earned his sixth consecutive divisional all-star nod.

Banks played 111 games over eight seasons Ticats and ranks top 10 among all-time franchise leaders in a number of categories, including first in kickoff return yards (3,773) and punt return yards (3,049).

He’s also second in touchdowns (62), combined yards (13,686) and punt return touchdowns (seven). Banks is fourth in receiving touchdowns (44), fifth in receptions (422) and eighth in receiving yards (5,678).

“Brandon, you are a future Hall of Famer who has been an invaluable member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization,” said Steinauer.

“It’s hard to express in words the sincere appreciation and positive impact you have made on this organization and on this city. Thank you, Brandon.”

Banks was also the recipient of the 2019 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year, the first Ticats player to receive the honour.