Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More teens arrested in connection with December brawl in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 12:23 pm
Eby Street Kitchener View image in full screen
Eby Street in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say more charges have been laid in connection with a brawl that occurred in Kitchener last month.

At the time, police said 150 people were on hand as a fight broke out near Eby Street North and King Street East on Dec. 16, 2021, at around 11 a.m.

Read more: 5 youths charged in connection to brawl in downtown Kitchener in December, Waterloo police say

Police say reports indicated that the fight involved weapons including hammers, machetes, batons and hatchets.

Trending Stories

Two youths were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say two additional 14-year-olds have been charged with assault causing bodily harm and causing a disturbance. One of them is also facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 150 youths attend brawl in downtown Kitchener, Waterloo police say

On Jan. 7, police said that five other teens, aged 14 to 17, were also facing similar assault charges in connection with the fight, with some also facing weapons charges as well.

Police say they expect to lay further charges in connection with the event.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagdowntown Kitchener tagKing Street Kitchener tagEby Street Kitchener tagKitchener brawl tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers