More teens arrested in connection with December brawl in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say more charges have been laid in connection with a brawl that occurred in Kitchener last month.

At the time, police said 150 people were on hand as a fight broke out near Eby Street North and King Street East on Dec. 16, 2021, at around 11 a.m.

Police say reports indicated that the fight involved weapons including hammers, machetes, batons and hatchets.

Two youths were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say two additional 14-year-olds have been charged with assault causing bodily harm and causing a disturbance. One of them is also facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 7, police said that five other teens, aged 14 to 17, were also facing similar assault charges in connection with the fight, with some also facing weapons charges as well.

Police say they expect to lay further charges in connection with the event.