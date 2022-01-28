Menu

Crime

2 charged with 1st-degree murder after man’s body found in Richmond Hill

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 11:14 am
Walid Saraj, 35, of Whitchurch-Stouffville. View image in full screen
Walid Saraj, 35, of Whitchurch-Stouffville. Provided / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say two people are facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in Richmond Hill at the end of December 2021.

Police said that on Dec. 31 at around 12:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of Gormley Court for reports of a body.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead on scene. He was identified by police as Walid Saraj of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

His cause of death was determined to be from gunshot wounds, police said following a post-mortem examination.

Police seeking information after man's body found in Richmond Hill

On Thursday, investigators arrested two suspects in the Ottawa area.

Police have charged 29-year-old Guled Warsame and 18-year-old Wissame Ghaith with first-degree murder.

