2 charged with 1st-degree murder after man’s body found in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police say two people are facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in Richmond Hill at the end of December 2021.
Police said that on Dec. 31 at around 12:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of Gormley Court for reports of a body.
Investigators said the man was pronounced dead on scene. He was identified by police as Walid Saraj of Whitchurch-Stouffville.
His cause of death was determined to be from gunshot wounds, police said following a post-mortem examination.
On Thursday, investigators arrested two suspects in the Ottawa area.
Police have charged 29-year-old Guled Warsame and 18-year-old Wissame Ghaith with first-degree murder.
