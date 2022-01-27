Man transported to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, Ont.: police

Police say a man has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont.
In a tweet Thursday evening, Peel Regional Police said at around 7:15 p.m., officers received a report that a man had been hit by a vehicle in the Queen Street and Rutherford Road North area.
According to police the vehicle remained at the scene.
Officers said a man has been transported to a trauma centre by ambulance.
Peel Paramedics told Global News the man suffered “very serious” injuries.
Police are urging the public to use alternate routes, as road closures are in place.
