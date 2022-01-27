Menu

Traffic

Man transported to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 8:49 pm
Peel Regional Police said one man has been taken to a trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police said one man has been taken to a trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton. Marc Cormier / Global News

Police say a man has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Peel Regional Police said at around 7:15 p.m., officers received a report that a man had been hit by a vehicle in the Queen Street and Rutherford Road North area.

Read more: 82-year-old woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

According to police the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers said a man has been transported to a trauma centre by ambulance.

Peel Paramedics told Global News the man suffered “very serious” injuries.

Police are urging the public to use alternate routes, as road closures are in place.

