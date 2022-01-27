$300K of stolen property recovered, firearms seized from 3 separate investigations: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP say three separate investigations this month led to a significant amount of stolen property being recovered and a prolific offender being arrested.

According to police, on Jan. 13, three search warrants were executed on properties in Lake Country and Penticton, B.C.

RCMP say the search warrants stemmed from an investigation that began on Dec. 8, following reports of stolen heavy equipment throughout the Southeast District.

“During these searches, officers recovered a significant amount of equipment and items that included nine trailers, ranging from utility to travel trailers, a CAT skid steer, a utility task vehicle, tools and 18 firearms, as well as a crossbow that was also recovered,” police said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

The estimated value of the stolen property is $300,000.

RCMP say a 28-year-old man from Lake Country was arrested without incident, and that they are recommending charges of motor vehicle theft, three counts of breaking and entering, four counts of possession of stolen property and eight counts of driving while prohibited.

1:16 Sledgehammer and knife wielding man arrested after assaults at Keremeos town hall Sledgehammer and knife wielding man arrested after assaults at Keremeos town hall

The second seizure happened on Jan. 19, along the 3000 block of Elliott Road in West Kelowna, with police saying the suspect was believed to be in possession of prohibited weapons.

Along with local police, the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC), and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) were also involved in the search.

“During the search, officers seized a loaded handgun, multiple magazines of ammunition and two firearm suppressors,” said RCMP, noting officers also located 10 ounces of suspected cocaine and 10 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, along with money and materials consistent with drug trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vernon Mounties nab man after after rash of break and enters

Police say a 49-year-old man was arrested on scene without incident, and that they are recommending charges of importing a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Lastly, the third seizure occurred on Jan. 21, following a complaint of a man driving a vintage-style dirt bike at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue.

“When officers arrived on scene, they determined the dirt bike had been stolen earlier that morning during a break and enter into a business on Clement Avenue,” said police.

1:58 Kelowna RCMP calls for more nurses at detachment Kelowna RCMP calls for more nurses at detachment

The 37-year-old driver was arrested and has been remanded into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say upon further investigation, they also recovered cheques and electronics that had been stolen during the break and enter, and are recommending three counts of break and enter and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

“These are just three examples of the outstanding work performed by our officers this month,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

“We are committed to keeping our communities safe by reducing property crime and bringing prolific offenders before the courts.”

2:05 Kelowna RCMP appeal to the public to help with investigation after a body was found at a dog park Kelowna RCMP appeal to the public to help with investigation after a body was found at a dog park – Jan 17, 2022