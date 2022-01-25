Bronze plates stolen from Kelowna cemetery, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are investigating the theft of several bronze memorial plates from a local cemetery.

According to the RCMP, the theft occurred between Jan. 17 and Jan. 19, with 11 large bronze memory boards and 80 small memorial plates stolen.

Police say they learned of the theft on Jan. 21, noting the large memory boards range in size from three feet by two feet (0.9 metres by 0.6 metres), and three feet by four feet (0.9 metres by 1.2 metres). They are also valued at $20,000 each.

The small plates are four inches by three inches (10 cm by 7.6 cm), and were nameplates of the deceased. The small plates were attached to the large boards.

“This theft shows a clear lack of respect to the family of the deceased and I am disheartened to share such a (media) release with the public,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

“We encourage anyone who has information about this theft to come forward so the person responsible can be held accountable.”

Anyone who has information regarding the stolen memorial plates is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

