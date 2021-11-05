Anonymous Belleville resident offers $5K for cemetery vandalism information

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville, Ont., police say someone from the local community is offering a reward for help in identifying the people responsible for recent vandalism of area cemeteries.

Police say the resident asked to remain anonymous, but has put up $5,000 to go to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Police say nearly more than 450 headstones were spray painted at two Belleville cemeteries on Nov. 3 and 4.

This is the third instance of eastern Ontario cemeteries getting targeted in much the same way over the last two weeks. Hundreds of headstones in both Kingston and Quinte West were also spray-painted.

Local police agencies and OPP have yet to state the incidents are related, but Belleville had the most graves damaged.

Belleville police have set up a dedicated tip line to collect information about the vandalism, which can be reached by calling 613-966-0882 ext. 3600.