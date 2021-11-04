Hundreds more eastern Ontario headstones vandalized, this time in Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

More reports of vandalism of eastern Ontario headstones have come in, this time from Belleville police.

Police say nearly more than 450 headstones were spray painted at two Belleville cemeteries on Nov. 3 and 4.

Police say about 200 graves were targeted at St. James cemetery in the city’s west end, and 255 were spray painted at Elmwood cemetery on River Road.

This is the third time eastern Ontario cemeteries have been targeted in the same way over the last two weeks.

About 150 headstones were spray painted at various cemeteries Quinte West last week, followed by about 175 at the Cataraqui Cemetery in Kingston just days later.

Neither OPP, Kington police nor Belleville police have indicated that the incidents are related.

2:04 Clean-up gets underway after vandalism at a number of Quinte West cemeteries Clean-up gets underway after vandalism at a number of Quinte West cemeteries