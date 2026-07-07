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1 comment

  1. F*CK CARNEY!
    July 7, 2026 at 8:26 am

    I see wifey is seeing the world at our expense as well. Thought this was a business trip, not a vacation. Go to h*ll Carney.

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Canada

Carney arrives at NATO summit, meets allies on sidelines

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2026 8:10 am
2 min read
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Will NATO summit renew efforts to end Ukraine war?
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is in and out of meetings Tuesday with heads of allied nations in Turkey’s capital on the margins of this year’s NATO summit.

The prime minister met with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who is hosting this year’s summit. A bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also on his agenda.

Carney is later expected to meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and hold a trilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Norwegian Prime Minister Gahr Store.

Click to play video: 'Carney, Trump heading to Ankara as Turkey preps for annual NATO summit this week'
Carney, Trump heading to Ankara as Turkey preps for annual NATO summit this week

Ahead of his trip, Carney named a German and Norwegian consortium as the preferred bidder for a fleet of submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy.

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The NATO summit is expected to focus on a collective increase in defence budgeting as well as alliance unity amid an increasingly threatening world.

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Countries are expected to announce tens of billions of dollars in military spending around the margins of the summit.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says the alliance is angling to purchase a fleet of Saab GlobalEye radar jets largely manufactured in Canada.

Carney has, in the meantime, been campaigning for allies to set up a multinational defence bank to help finance growth in the global defence sector.

Carney was to speak at a panel on the margins of the summit about financing the defence sector, but that’s been removed from his schedule.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, however, will take part.

Click to play video: 'Why Canada chose Germany to build new submarine fleet'
Why Canada chose Germany to build new submarine fleet

Leaders are expected to gather for a dinner event Tuesday evening before the big North Atlantic Council meeting on Wednesday.

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The summit is being streamlined this year, something experts say is to avoid diplomatic frictions.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again cast a shadow over the gathering after doubling down on provocative actions against allies since last year’s summit in The Hague.

Earlier this year, Trump made a case for America annexing Greenland, and later started a surprise war against Iran without warning allies in advance — then berated them for not helping his fight.

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