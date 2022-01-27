SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario extends deadline for long-term care workers to receive COVID-19 booster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2022 3:42 pm
Ontario extends deadline for long-term care workers to receive COVID-19 booster - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Ontario is extending the deadline for long-term care workers to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Staff in the sector had been given until Friday to get booster shots in order to stay on the job, but the date has now been pushed back to March 14.

Read more: Canada’s new national long-term care standards released. Here’s what is different

A spokeswoman for the minister of long-term care says the move was prompted by pressures from the Omicron variant, including some vaccine appointments being delayed or cancelled due to outbreaks.

Vanessa De Matteis says the extension will allow staff to get third doses while maintaining staffing levels.

She says 77 per cent of long-term care staff who are eligible to get third doses had received them as of Sunday.

The province was reporting virus outbreaks in 56 per cent of long-term care homes as of Thursday and thousands of cases among workers and staff.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
