Crime

Guns seized and 2 charged after apartment shooting in downtown Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted January 27, 2022 1:49 pm
A photo of some of the weapons and rounds seized on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A photo of some of the weapons and rounds seized on Wednesday. City of Calgary Newsroom

Two men have been charged following a shooting in an apartment in downtown Calgary earlier this week.

At around 3 a.m. Tuesday, a resident in an apartment in the 900 block of 14 Avenue S.W. reportedly woke up to a loud bang and found a hole in his bedroom wall, just above the headboard of his bed.

Police believe a shotgun was fired from the neighbouring apartment. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

“This was a terrifying event for the occupants who awoke to the sound of a gunshot big enough to blast a whole in the wall, right above where they were sleeping,” said Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a press release.

“Illegal use and storage of firearms is a matter of public safety that we take very seriously,”

On Wednesday, investigators obtained a warrant to enter the apartment and the tactical unit was called in to assist. Police said one of the suspects climbed down the outside of the building from the fourth floor just before police entered. He was taken into custody and a second suspect was arrested in the apartment.

Weapons and firearm rounds were seized from the apartment, including:

  • .270 caliber rifle rounds
  • .22 caliber rifle rounds
  • 9mm rounds
  • Small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia
  • Loaded .270 bolt-action Savage rifle
  • Loaded 12-guage Derya MK12 shotgun
  • Unloaded silver sawed off pistol grip, pump-action shotgun
  • Break barrel .177 caliber BB rifle
  • .177 caliber black BB handgun
  • Body armour
  • Swords
  • Metal box containing an assortment of ammunition

Michael Stoffels, 39, from Calgary, faces 13 charges including:

  • Three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
  • Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm with ammunition
  • Two counts of possession of firearm obtained by crime
  • One count of possession of firearm with defaced serial number
  • One count of possession of firearm while prohibited
  • One count of breach of release order

Paul Joseph Fettig, 40, also from Calgary, faces 11 charges including:

  • Three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
  • Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm with ammunition
  • Two counts of possession of firearm obtained by crime
  • One count of possession of firearm with defaced serial number

Stoffels is scheduled to appear in court on April 21 while Fettig is expected in court on April 20.

