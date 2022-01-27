Menu

Canada

Fire erupts at home on Simcoe Street

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 8:17 am
Fire on Simcoe Street. View image in full screen
Fire on Simcoe Street. Rudi Pawlychyn/ Global News

Winnipeg fire crews were battling a blaze in a home on Simcoe Street on Thursday morning.

Crews got the call around 6 a.m.

A Global News camera operator says a number of residents appear to have been in the home when it went up in flames and some of them were taken to hospital.

Trending Stories

Firefighters and police were still at the scene around 7 a.m.

Global News has reached out to the city for comment.

 

 

