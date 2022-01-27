Fire erupts at home on Simcoe Street

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews were battling a blaze in a home on Simcoe Street on Thursday morning.

Crews got the call around 6 a.m.

A Global News camera operator says a number of residents appear to have been in the home when it went up in flames and some of them were taken to hospital.

Firefighters and police were still at the scene around 7 a.m.

Global News has reached out to the city for comment.