Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Two people taken to hospital after Mountain Avenue apartment fire

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 9:13 pm
Two people taken to hospital after Mountain Avenue apartment fire - image
File / Global News

Two people were taken to hospital after an apartment fire on Mountain Avenue Monday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived at the building just after 1 p.m. to find smoke coming from a suite and were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes.

One person in hospital was taken in unstable condition, while the other is in stable condition.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Third floor suite catches fire on Corydon Avenue

Mountain was closed between Charles and Salter Street and is expected to be very icy when reopen thanks to water from the fire fight creating slippery conditions.

The suite where the fire broke out is significantly damaged, while heavy to moderate smoke and water damage was done to two floors.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWinnipeg fire tagBlaze tagApartment Fire tagSalter Street tagCharles Street tagMountain Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers