Fire

Third floor suite catches fire on Corydon Avenue

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 6:00 pm
WFPS Badge View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. Twitter

Multiple tenants in an 18-storey apartment building were forced to evacuate shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday after a third floor suite caught fire.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service worked to extinguish the fire in just under half an hour and were able to contain the fire to the suite where it started.

Surrounding suites suffered water and smoke damage but no one in the building required hospital treatment.

Read more: Man tries to light himself on fire at Winnipeg police HQ

Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services is arranging for temporary housing but most of the tenants are expected to return home today.

There are no damage estimates available and the investigation is ongoing.

