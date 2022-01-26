Menu

Canada

Canadian man gets 6 months in U.S. prison for groping flight attendant 

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 26, 2022 6:45 pm
A Canadian man has been sentenced to six months in U.S. federal prison for groping an American Airlines flight attendant.

Enio Socorro Zayas, 50, was sentenced Monday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to assault in October.

According to a criminal complaint, Zayas was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Miami International Airport in August when a flight attendant serving refreshments left snacks on Zayas’ lap because she believed he was asleep. Zayas then reached around his side, intentionally grabbed the woman on the back of the leg and moved his hand up to her buttocks, all without the flight attendant’s consent, investigators said.

Trending Stories

After arriving in Miami, the flight attendant reported her encounter with Zayas, and several passengers corroborated her story, officials said.

© 2022 The Associated Press
