Crime

Homicide detectives investigate after man’s body found in burned northeast Edmonton home

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 4:46 pm
At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services called police to the scene of a suspicious fire at a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 79 Street. View image in full screen
At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services called police to the scene of a suspicious fire at a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 79 Street. Global News

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section is investigating after a man’s body was found in a burned home in northeast Edmonton.

At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services called police to the scene of a suspicious fire at a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 79 Street.

A man’s body was found inside the building.

An autopsy was done on Tuesday. The victim has been identified by Edmonton police as 32-year-old Thomas Richard Russell.

Police said Wednesday that further testing is required to determine the cause and manner of Russell’s death.

The investigation has been taken over by the EPS homicide section.

Police hope to speak with anyone who had contact with Russell in the past week, or who may have information about his death or the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

15
