COVID-19: Peterborough reports 21 hospitalized on first anniversary of vaccine campaign

Following a record five deaths on Tuesday, Peterborough Public Health reported no deaths and 34 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:03 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 46 since the pandemic was declared. None on Wednesday after five were reported on Tuesday. Details on the latest five deaths can be found in this article.

New active lab-confirmed cases: 34 since Tuesday’s update.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 336 — up from 328 reported on Tuesday and down from 412 on Monday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 4,824

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday again reported 21 inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since Monday. There were 34 reported on Friday. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives, its first for 2022.

The health unit Wednesday reported 164 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings — one more since Tuesday — and 30 cases have been admitted to an ICU since March 2020 (one more since Tuesday).

Resolved cases: 26 more since Tuesday. The 4,442 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 92 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday, maintaining the following 16 active outbreaks unless indicated, case details not made available):

Congregate living setting No. 17): Declared Jan. 19

No. 17): Declared Jan. 19 Congregate living setting (No. 18): Declared Jan. 19

(No. 18): Declared Jan. 19 Congregate living facility (no. 16) : Declared Jan. 19.

(no. 16) Declared Jan. 19. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home late Monday reported six active cases among residents, down from eight reported on Jan. 19.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home late Monday reported six active cases among residents, down from eight reported on Jan. 19. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10.

(no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Tuesday, Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Tuesday, Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Wednesday morning the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect. We do not have an estimate of when this (outbreak lifted) will be; hopefully, the determination will come within the next week,” stated executive director Lionel Towns.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Wednesday morning the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect. We do not have an estimate of when this (outbreak lifted) will be; hopefully, the determination will come within the next week,” stated executive director Lionel Towns. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 762 cases associated with 96 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 357 cases in the past 30 days and 67 cases over the past seven days.

Vaccination

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine administered by the health unit, which was held at Fairhaven.

According to its COVID-19 tracker site, over the past 365 days, 321,507 doses of a vaccine have been administered.

Approximately 86 per cent of eligible residents (age five and older) have received one dose, while 81 per cent have received two doses and 50.5 per cent have received three doses.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. There are walk-in appointments available at the Healthy Planet Arena this week (Jan. 24-27). All other appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Today marks the 1 year anniversary of administering our first COVID-19 vaccine in PTBO! Thanks to everyone who assisted in the vaccine efforts, including every member of the community who has rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their loved ones, & community members. pic.twitter.com/q2XHIoWzlX — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) January 26, 2022

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.