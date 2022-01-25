COVID-19: 5 deaths reported in Peterborough region, 4 new hospitalized cases among 21 at PRHC

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported a daily record five deaths due to COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:45 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 46 since the pandemic was declared — five more since Monday’s update, and the 16th in January which included 11 vaccinated individuals and five unvaccinated individuals. According to the health unit, the latest deaths weren’t all on Tuesday due to data reporting delays. However, the last five deaths include:

Vaccinated: A woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s and two women in their 90s

Unvaccinated: A man in his 70s

New active lab-confirmed cases: 40 since Monday’s update.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 328 — down from 412 on Monday and 523 on Friday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 4,790

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday reported 21 inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged from Monday. There were 34 reported on Friday. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives, its first for 2022. The health unit Tuesday reported 163 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings — four more since Monday’s — and 29 cases have been admitted to an ICU since March 2020 (unchanged).

Resolved cases: 119 more since Monday. The 4,416 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 92.9 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported. There are 16 active outbreaks after an outbreak at a congregate living facility (no. 12) was reported resolved on Tuesday. Active cases include(unless indicated, case details not made available):

Congregate living setting No. 17): Declared Jan. 19

No. 17): Declared Jan. 19 Congregate living setting (No. 18): Declared Jan. 19

(No. 18): Declared Jan. 19 Congregate living facility (no. 16) : Declared Jan. 19.

(no. 16) Declared Jan. 19. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home late Monday reported six active cases among residents, down from eight reported on Jan. 19.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home late Monday reported six active cases among residents, down from eight reported on Jan. 19. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10.

(no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Tuesday, Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Tuesday, Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 20, the facility reported 16 active cases — six residents and 10 staff members.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 20, the facility reported 16 active cases — six residents and 10 staff members. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 762 cases associated with 96 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 357 cases in the past 30 days and 67 cases over the past seven days.

Vaccination

The health unit posts daily updates on its COVID-19 tracker site. Of note, 321,186 doses of a vaccine have been administered.

Approximately 86 per cent of eligible residents (age five and older) have received one dose, while 81 per cent have received two doses and 50.4 per cent have received three doses.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. There are walk-in appointments available at the Healthy Planet Arena this week (Jan. 24-27). All other appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.