Canada

Police investigate sudden death after woman found dead in Halifax hotel room

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 3:59 pm
Halifax Regional Police respond to a sudden death at a Halifax hotel View image in full screen
Police responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Brunswick Street Wednesday afternoon. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Halifax Regional Police officers were at the scene of a sudden death at a hotel in downtown Halifax Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a room at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1960 Brunswick Street around 3:15 p.m.

“Officers located a woman who was deceased inside the room,” the release said, adding the investigation is in its early stages.

No other information was given.

