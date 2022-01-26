Police investigate sudden death after woman found dead in Halifax hotel room

Halifax Regional Police officers were at the scene of a sudden death at a hotel in downtown Halifax Wednesday afternoon.
Police say officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a room at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1960 Brunswick Street around 3:15 p.m.
“Officers located a woman who was deceased inside the room,” the release said, adding the investigation is in its early stages.
No other information was given.
