Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 people taken to hospital after fire in south Etobicoke

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 1:04 pm
Emergency crews responded to a fire on Eighth Street in Etobicoke Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a fire on Eighth Street in Etobicoke Wednesday morning. Global News

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire at a residential building in southern Etobicoke Wednesday morning.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to the building on Eighth Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue, at 7 a.m.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke upon arrival. Not long after, they said most of the fire had been extinguished.

Read more: Emergency crews respond to fire at Brampton high-rise

Toronto paramedics said seven people were assessed at the scene.

Three people — a man, a woman and a pediatric patient — were taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Trending Stories

Toronto police said it appears the fire was contained to one unit in the building.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word on what caused the incident.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagEtobicoke tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto Fire tagToronto fire services tagEtobicoke fire tagEighth Street tagEighth Street fire tagEighth Street Etobicoke fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers