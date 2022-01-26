3 people taken to hospital after fire in south Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire at a residential building in southern Etobicoke Wednesday morning.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to the building on Eighth Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue, at 7 a.m.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke upon arrival. Not long after, they said most of the fire had been extinguished.

Toronto paramedics said seven people were assessed at the scene.

Three people — a man, a woman and a pediatric patient — were taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Toronto police said it appears the fire was contained to one unit in the building.

There is no word on what caused the incident.

