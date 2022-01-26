SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

31 with COVID-19 in Guelph hospital, 42 staff members off work due to virus

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 12:37 pm
Guelph General Hospital is reporting Wednesday that it is treating 31 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while 42 staff members are off work due to the virus.

The number of patients has fallen by one from the previous day, while the number of staff unable to work has fallen by three.

The hospital also declared a second COVID-19 outbreak on its 7 East unit after two patients tested positive. The new outbreak is in addition to the one currently underway in the 6 West unit, where one patient and one staff member tested positive.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, 50 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including 13 in an intensive care unit.

Testing has captured 47 new cases in Guelph, raising its total case count to 8,729. However, that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions.

Guelph has at least 345 active cases, while 66 cases are now considered resolved, raising that total figure to 8,335.

The city’s fatal case count remains at 49 after a death was reported the previous day.

In Wellington County, 11 new cases have been confirmed, raising the total confirmed case count to 4,144. There are at least 214 active cases in the county and there have been 42 fatal cases during the pandemic.

There are nine active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph and Wellington County health facilities.

The latest public health data shows 84.3 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 89.3 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Nearly 56 per cent of adults over the age of 18 have received a booster in the region.

Looking just at Guelph, 86.4 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 59.1 of adults over 18 have received a booster, while in Wellington County, 83.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 57.9 per cent of those eligible have received a booster.

So far this week, about 3,200 vaccines have been administered in the region with about 2,100 being third-dose boosters.

