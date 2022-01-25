Keith Yandle sets NHL record by playing in 965th straight game

Send this page to someone via email

Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Keith Yandle broke an NHL record on Tuesday night by playing in his 965th consecutive game.

The 35-year-old Yandle passed the previous mark set by Doug Jarvis, who played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987.

View image in full screen FILE – Washington Capitals center Doug Jarvis, left, is knocked off his skates as he collides with New York Islanders Greg Gilbert in Uniondale, N.Y., Dec. 23, 1983. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle tied Jarvis for the NHL record of 964 consecutive games played against Dallas on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix, and he has played 1,075 games overall with the Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Flyers.

The three-time All-Star is in his first season with the Flyers and was on the ice for the opening face-off against the New York Islanders. Yandle was paired with Ivan Provorov to start the game.

Islanders fans gave Yandle a polite ovation at the 7:24 of the first period, when he was recognized for his milestone achievement.

Yandle raised his stick and skated off the bench and did a quick circle as he waved to the crowd at UBS Arena.

View image in full screen Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) acknowledges the crowd after it is announced that he set NHL’s record by playing in his 965th consecutive game in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Arizona’s Phil Kessel is third on the list at 940 straight games and could also pass Jarvis before the end of the season.

Yandle is on a one-year deal with the Flyers and has yet to score a goal with 13 assists this season.

View image in full screen Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)