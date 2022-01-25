Saskatchewan’s police agencies, Victims’ Fund to receive provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Saskatchewan announced they will be providing more than $755,000 of funding to police agencies and the Victims’ Fund from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

Officials say the funds will support the purchase of new policing tools and delivery of community programming and victims services.

“We are pleased to be able to take these seized proceeds of crime and put them towards a better use,” stated Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant in a media release.

“This funding will be used to provide Saskatchewan police with the tools they need to keep our communities safe and to provide important resources that support victims in our province.”

Police forces in Saskatchewan will be given over $366,000 and a matching amount will be deposited from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund into the Victims’ Fund.

Officials say the funding will be used to provide a camera system to support the establishment of the Regina Police Service’s Aerial Support Unit, an Advance Acquisition Lab to conduct digital forensics, unlock, and examine encrypted mobile devices for Saskatoon Police Service and a canine pup and associated training and equipment for the Weyburn Police Service.

This funding will also include the File Hills Board of Police Commissioners to purchase police fitness and wellness equipment that will be used in schools and community centres to give youth an opportunity to get to know and engage with local police officers.

“The safety and well-being of our communities is the priority for Saskatchewan’s police services and we are grateful for the support of the Government of Saskatchewan,” stated Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Vice President, Chief Troy Cooper.

“The much-needed funding through this program has provided an investment in innovative crime prevention, specialized equipment and even research.”

Saskatchewan’s Civil Forfeiture Program seeks the forfeiture of property that is considered to be proceeds or an instrument of unlawful activity.

Officials stated that approximately $6.3 million in forfeited funds has been distributed to police operations, the Victims’ Fund, and community operations to date.