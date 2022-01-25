RCMP investigate weekend armed robbery in Cupar, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Southey, Sask., have opened an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday at a business in the community of Cupar, Sask.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, according to a release provided by police on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP determined that a man entered the business, where he demanded money before firing a gun. Police say no one was injured and the man left with a sum of cash.

The suspect is described as about six feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a large “Bench” logo in white lettering on the front, blue jeans, black shoes and a medical mask.

Police say anyone with information about the individual or this incident is asked to call Southey RCMP at 306-726-5230 or Crime Stoppers.