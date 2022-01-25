Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate weekend armed robbery in Cupar, Sask.

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 5:55 pm
Police say the suspect is described as about six feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweater, blue jeans and black shoes. View image in full screen
Police say the suspect is described as about six feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweater, blue jeans and black shoes. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP in Southey, Sask., have opened an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday at a business in the community of Cupar, Sask.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, according to a release provided by police on Tuesday afternoon.

Read more: Anti-vax father at large with 7-year-old daughter — Mom asks people with knowledge of whereabouts to come forward

RCMP determined that a man entered the business, where he demanded money before firing a gun. Police say no one was injured and the man left with a sum of cash.

Trending Stories

The suspect is described as about six feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a large “Bench” logo in white lettering on the front, blue jeans, black shoes and a medical mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say anyone with information about the individual or this incident is asked to call Southey RCMP at 306-726-5230 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagArmed Robbery tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagCupar tagSouthey RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers