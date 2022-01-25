Kelowna Variety van windows broken, shot by BB gun

Send this page to someone via email

Two vans used to transport children to Kelowna-area after-school programs were seriously damaged this week in an act of vandalism.

The Kelowna YMCA located on Hartman Road in Rutland has become a regular victim of vandalism and on Jan. 15 two white Ford Transit 350 “Sunshine Coach” vans were targeted by vandals and had most of their windows smashed out. In total, 10 windows were broken, CrimeStoppers said in a press release.

The vans were also shot at by a BB gun.

“This was the second occurrence in two weeks, causing the vans to be taken off the road for maintenance instead of being used by the facility for children’s after-school transportation and programs,” Crime Stoppers said.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, you are asked to call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit its website at http://www.crimestoppers.net.

Information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.