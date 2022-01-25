B.C. health officials to provide first live COVID update after shift in strategy

Send this page to someone via email

Almost 1,000 people are in hospital in B.C. due to COVID as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide their latest update about the pandemic at 3 p.m. after originally announcing it was to be held at 1:30 p.m.

That will be live-streamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

1:46 B.C.’s current COVID-19 picture B.C.’s current COVID-19 picture

Story continues below advertisement

Sixty-three more people were admitted to hospitals over the weekend but in some good news, the number of people in intensive care dropped by one to 129.

Global News learned 51 people in ICU are not vaccinated and that includes three people under the age of 19.

Sadly, another 24 people died due to complications with the virus, bringing that total to 2,553 since the start of the pandemic.

B.C. confirmed another 4,997 new cases, however, daily new case counts are no longer considered an accurate measure of COVID-19’s spread, due to limited testing.

There are now 31,822 active cases of the virus in the province, which is the lowest it has been since Jan. 6.

5:08 B.C. health officials say contact tracing no longer an effective tool to fight COVID B.C. health officials say contact tracing no longer an effective tool to fight COVID

Story continues below advertisement

In the last live briefing, Henry signalled a major shift in the way the province is handing COVID-19, saying everyone should assume they’ve been a close contact and that contact tracing is no longer effective.

Because of the Omicron variant, Henry said the province is treating COVID more like the common cold.

“We cannot limit all risk. It is part of what we will be living with. We can use all the layers of protection,” she said, such as following public health guidance, getting vaccinated, washing hands, wearing good quality masks indoors, keeping groups small and using the vaccine card program to manage risks.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 1:30 p.m.