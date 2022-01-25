Firefighter with serious injuries following crash in Elora, Ont., OPP say

Wellington County OPP say a firefighter has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Elora, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
In a video posted to Twitter, Const. Josh Cunningham said Side Road 10 near Wellington Road 7 was closed following the single-vehicle crash involving a fire truck.
Cunningham said ORNGE Air Ambulance was called to the scene to treat the injured firefighter.
A spokesperson for ORNGE confirmed that it responded to the collision and one patient was transported a trauma centre in Hamilton.
Global News has reached out to OPP for more information.
More to come …
