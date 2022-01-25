Menu

Canada

Firefighter with serious injuries following crash in Elora, Ont., OPP say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 11:11 am
OPP say a firefighter suffered serious injuries in a crash in Elora, Ont., on Tuesday. View image in full screen
OPP say a firefighter suffered serious injuries in a crash in Elora, Ont., on Tuesday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a firefighter has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Elora, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

In a video posted to Twitter, Const. Josh Cunningham said Side Road 10 near Wellington Road 7 was closed following the single-vehicle crash involving a fire truck.

Cunningham said ORNGE Air Ambulance was called to the scene to treat the injured firefighter.

A spokesperson for ORNGE confirmed that it responded to the collision and one patient was transported a trauma centre in Hamilton.

Trending Stories

Global News has reached out to OPP for more information.

More to come … 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
