Firefighter with serious injuries following crash in Elora, Ont., OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington County OPP say a firefighter has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Elora, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

In a video posted to Twitter, Const. Josh Cunningham said Side Road 10 near Wellington Road 7 was closed following the single-vehicle crash involving a fire truck.

Cunningham said ORNGE Air Ambulance was called to the scene to treat the injured firefighter.

A spokesperson for ORNGE confirmed that it responded to the collision and one patient was transported a trauma centre in Hamilton.

Global News has reached out to OPP for more information.

More to come …

Advertisement