Canada

Snowplow clipped hydro pole that fell on transit bus: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 10:26 am
Guelph police say a pole fell on a transit bus after it was clipped by a street plow. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a pole fell on a transit bus after it was clipped by a street plow. City of Guelph / Twitter

Guelph police say a snowplow clipped a hydro pole that then fell on a transit bus early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Gordon Street and College Avenue just after midnight for the collision.

Read more: Snow removal wrapping up in Guelph following winter storm

Police said the snowplow’s blade sheared the pole at its base and caused it to fall onto a Guelph Transit bus, which had been driving behind the plow.

Trending Stories

There were three passengers on the bus but no injuries were reported in the crash.

Police also pegged the damage at about $13,000.

