Snowplow clipped hydro pole that fell on transit bus: Guelph police

Guelph police say a snowplow clipped a hydro pole that then fell on a transit bus early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Gordon Street and College Avenue just after midnight for the collision.

Police said the snowplow’s blade sheared the pole at its base and caused it to fall onto a Guelph Transit bus, which had been driving behind the plow.

There were three passengers on the bus but no injuries were reported in the crash.

Police also pegged the damage at about $13,000.

