Canada

Conservative riding association renews call for vote on O’Toole’s leadership

By David Akin & Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 11:10 am
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is facing a call from rank-and-file members in Alberta to put his leadership to a vote. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is facing a call from rank-and-file members in Alberta to put his leadership to a vote. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS

A Conservative Party riding association in southern Alberta has become the first in the country to formally petition the party’s national council for a leadership review.

The decision by the Foothills electoral district association (EDA) represents another Western-based challenge to Erin O’Toole’s leadership, after Saskatchewan Sen. Denise Batters’ failed petition to accelerate a leadership review.

Read more: O’Toole facing crucial test as Conservative MPs gather for caucus retreat

The EDA passed a motion on Jan. 22 calling for a leadership review vote no later than June 15 to “ensure a united and strong Conservative Party of Canada in preparation for an imminent election.” A copy of the motion was obtained by Global News.

It’s not clear if the actions of the Foothills EDA board will herald similar moves by other riding associations. Several Alberta-based Conservative MPs responded to queries Tuesday morning to say they are not aware of similar motions suggesting the move by the Foothills board may be a relatively isolate one at this point. But EDAs, particularly those in Western Canada, play a significant role in the Conservative party. They are, for example, the bedrock upon which the party’s fundraising prowess is based and generally hold significant cash reserves themselves.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Foothills board passed the motion just as Conservative MPs prepare for a pre-Parliament strategy session this week. The meetings will include the results of an election post-mortem, conducted by former Calgary MP James Cumming, which looked at where O’Toole’s 2021 campaign fell short.

The MP for Foothills, John Barlow, endorsed Peter MacKay in the party’s 2020 leadership race, which O’Toole won on the final ballot. Barlow was not immediately available for comment. Karen Spencer, the riding association president, could also not be immediately reached.

Read more: Conservative MPs who challenge leadership will be booted out, O’Toole warns

 

Rob Batherson, the head of the party’s national council, told Global News that while there’s no obligation for the party’s governing body to act on the resolution, he was “sure we will respond” to the call from Foothills.

More to come.

