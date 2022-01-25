Off-duty Peel Regional Police officer charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say one of its officers is facing impaired-related offences after a single-car crash in Brampton.

The force said a 12-year employee was involved in a crash on Friday at around 9:30 p.m. near Sandalwood Parkway and Great Lakes Drive.

The officer was off-duty at the time of the crash, police said.

Read more: Toronto police officer arrested for impaired driving after crash in Pickering

Const. John Lontoc has been charged with impaired operation and impaired operation with an excess blood alcohol level.

Lontoc has been suspended with pay.

He is scheduled to appear at a courthouse in Brampton on March 17.

Story continues below advertisement

The force said that once the criminal court proceeding is completed, a Police Services Act investigation will follow.

Officer Charged With Criminal Offences – https://t.co/j4hIE7QzDe — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 25, 2022