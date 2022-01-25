Menu

Comments

Crime

Off-duty Peel Regional Police officer charged with impaired driving

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 10:53 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say one of its officers is facing impaired-related offences after a single-car crash in Brampton.

The force said a 12-year employee was involved in a crash on Friday at around 9:30 p.m. near Sandalwood Parkway and Great Lakes Drive.

The officer was off-duty at the time of the crash, police said.

Const. John Lontoc has been charged with impaired operation and impaired operation with an excess blood alcohol level.

Lontoc has been suspended with pay.

He is scheduled to appear at a courthouse in Brampton on March 17.

The force said that once the criminal court proceeding is completed, a Police Services Act investigation will follow.

