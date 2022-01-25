Menu

Crime

Elgin OPP launch dedicated tip-line as part of April 2021 homicide investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 25, 2022 9:52 am
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Elgin County OPP has launched a dedicated, toll-free tip line as part of efforts to solve a homicide case dating back to last April.

On April 4, 2021, OPP were called to a sudden death at a home in the area of Duff Line in Dutton/Dunwich.

On April 6, 2021, police announced that the death was being treated as a homicide and identified the victim as Bradley Shane Chrisjohn, 45, of Oneida Nation of the Thames.

A second person sustained “non-life-threatening injuries,” police had said at the time.

On Tuesday, police said the death remains under investigation by the Elgin County OPP Crime Unit.

Anyone with information can contact the tip-line at 1-844-677-5050.

