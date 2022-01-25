Menu

Crime

Woman charged in connection with December anti-mask protest at Burlington mall

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 9:12 am
Burlington mapleview Mall View image in full screen
A woman is facing charges in connection with an anti-mask protest at Mapleview Mall in Burlington on Dec. 15, 2021. Google Maps

A woman tied to a December anti-mask protest at Mapleview Mall in Burlington is facing a pair of charges, according to Halton Regional Police (HRPS).

Investigators say the offences are connected with an incident at a food court involving a group of about 20 people who entered against the direction of security.

“This group pushed past security and accessed the mall without wearing masks or showing proof of vaccination as required and requested by on-site security,” HRPS said in a release.

Police allege a security guard was assaulted during the demonstration.

Officers called out to the scene on Dec. 15 made no arrests during the protest.

A 58-year-old Burlington woman was arrested on Wednesday and is facing an assault and mischief charge, investigators say.

The accused is expected in court in early February.

COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAssault tagProtest tagBurlington tagMischief tagHalton Region taganti-mask tagHalton Regional Police Service tagMapleview Mall tag

