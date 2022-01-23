Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 2 injured in Simcoe, Ont. fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 23, 2022 12:09 pm
Fire in Simcoe View image in full screen
OPP say around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to a residence at Queen Street and Robinson Street in Simcoe. OPP/Twitter

Norfolk OPP say one person has died and two others are injured after a fire in Simcoe, Ont., Sunday morning.

Police say around 12:45 a.m., emergency crews were called to a residence at Queen Street and Robinson Street.

Fire crews knocked down the fire, and it did not spread to neighbouring homes.

Read more: 1 dead after suspicious car fire, London, Ont. police say

Police say two people escaped and were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

One person was found dead inside the home by fire crews, OPP say.

The Ontario fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagFire tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagBlaze tagsimcoe tagNorfolk tagOPP fire Simcoe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers