1 dead, 2 injured in Simcoe, Ont. fire

Norfolk OPP say one person has died and two others are injured after a fire in Simcoe, Ont., Sunday morning.
Police say around 12:45 a.m., emergency crews were called to a residence at Queen Street and Robinson Street.
Fire crews knocked down the fire, and it did not spread to neighbouring homes.
Police say two people escaped and were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.
One person was found dead inside the home by fire crews, OPP say.
The Ontario fire marshal’s office is investigating.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments