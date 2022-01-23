1 dead, 2 injured in Simcoe, Ont. fire

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk OPP say one person has died and two others are injured after a fire in Simcoe, Ont., Sunday morning.

Police say around 12:45 a.m., emergency crews were called to a residence at Queen Street and Robinson Street.

Fire crews knocked down the fire, and it did not spread to neighbouring homes.

Police say two people escaped and were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

One person was found dead inside the home by fire crews, OPP say.

The Ontario fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

The #OPP is investigating a fatal fire after emergency services attended a Queen St and Robinson St address earlier tonight in #Simcoe. The @ONFireMarshal have been contacted. @NorfolkCoFire @NorfolkEMS @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/9b2ivxtzR5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 23, 2022

UPDATE – Fatal fire investigation continues at Queen St S and Robinson St in #Simcoe. 2 people escaped from residence and were treated for smoke inhalation at a local area hospital. @ONFireMarshal is on scene. @NorfolkCoFire @NorfolkEMS @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/R0QHGU2WgK — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 23, 2022

Advertisement