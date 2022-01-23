Menu

Canada

1 dead after suspicious car fire: London, Ont. police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 23, 2022 10:23 am
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s south end.

Police say emergency crews were called around 8:55 p.m. Saturday to Manning Drive between White Oak Road and Wonderland Road South.

A vehicle was on fire and police say a person died on scene.

Read more: Police investigating car fire underneath London, Ont., bridge

The regional coroner’s office and the Ontario fire marshal’s office are assisting with the investigation.

Trending Stories

Police say the area will remain closed throughout Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

