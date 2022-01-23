1 dead after suspicious car fire: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s south end.

Police say emergency crews were called around 8:55 p.m. Saturday to Manning Drive between White Oak Road and Wonderland Road South.

A vehicle was on fire and police say a person died on scene.

The regional coroner’s office and the Ontario fire marshal’s office are assisting with the investigation.

Police say the area will remain closed throughout Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

