Health

Salmon Arm RCMP thank convoy protesters for peaceful event

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 6:51 pm
Protesters gathering to support truckers against vaccine mandates. View image in full screen
Protesters gathering to support truckers against vaccine mandates. YouTube

Salmon Arm RCMP are expressing their appreciation to protesters who were peaceful Sunday during a demonstration in support of the ‘Freedom Convoy’.

Read more: What will the vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers mean for B.C.’s supply chain?

The protest was against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for Canadians truckers looking to cross the border for the U.S. in order to avoid a quarantine.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said protesters “obeyed officers direction and demonstrated in a peaceful and lawful manner on Sunday afternoon.”

An estimated 600 people took part in the protest along the Trans-Canada Highway at Highway 97B.

There was a small group of people that were abusive to the officers and were asked to leave.

“They yelled at and taunted officers who were asking people to leave the centre median because the passing vehicles … (were) a safety risk for the demonstrators,” adds West.

Read more: ‘Freedom convoy’ of truckers opposing vaccine mandate leaves Metro Vancouver for Ottawa

Overall, officers say the protest was peaceful and West explains many demonstrators did relocate when asked to do so.

“I think it is important to thank quite a number of [those] who respectfully relocated and stayed off the highway. Our detachment would like to thank those people for being so respectful and safe.”
