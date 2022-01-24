Salmon Arm RCMP thank convoy protesters for peaceful event

Send this page to someone via email

Salmon Arm RCMP are expressing their appreciation to protesters who were peaceful Sunday during a demonstration in support of the ‘Freedom Convoy’.

The protest was against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for Canadians truckers looking to cross the border for the U.S. in order to avoid a quarantine.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said protesters “obeyed officers direction and demonstrated in a peaceful and lawful manner on Sunday afternoon.”

An estimated 600 people took part in the protest along the Trans-Canada Highway at Highway 97B.

There was a small group of people that were abusive to the officers and were asked to leave.

“They yelled at and taunted officers who were asking people to leave the centre median because the passing vehicles … (were) a safety risk for the demonstrators,” adds West.

Overall, officers say the protest was peaceful and West explains many demonstrators did relocate when asked to do so.

“I think it is important to thank quite a number of [those] who respectfully relocated and stayed off the highway. Our detachment would like to thank those people for being so respectful and safe.”

