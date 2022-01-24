Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted for assault on Canada Line

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 1:21 pm
Canada Line Skytrain Translink View image in full screen
A sign showing the way to the Canada Line in Vancouver. Global News

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking for a suspect involved in an incident at Broadway City Hall Canada Line Station.

On Jan. 22, police said they received a report of a disturbance at the station when a man on the platform witnessed a suspect allegedly throwing garbage at a woman who was waiting for the train.

When the man attempted to intervene, the suspect told him to mind his own business, police said.

When the train pulled into the station, the man and the woman boarded the train. The suspect tried to enter behind them. Police said that’s when the man tried to block the suspect from entering and that’s when the suspect allegedly pushed the man out of the way, causing him to fall.

Once the three people were on board the train they did not interact further, police said.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police intercepted the train at Bridgeport Station; however, the suspect was no longer on board.

Investigators would like to speak to the female victim of this incident or anyone who witnessed the situation, police added. Contact the Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or text at 87-77-77.

