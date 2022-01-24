Toronto police superintendent allegedly leaked exam questions to 6 officers seeking promotions

A high-ranking Toronto police officer facing seven charges under the Police Services Act has made her first appearance in front of the Toronto Police Tribunal.

The charges include breach of confidence, discreditable conduct and insubordination, after allegedly leaking answers to officers trying to get promoted from constable to sergeant.

Supt. Stacy Clarke, who was in charge of 42 division at the time of the alleged misconduct, sat quietly as she appeared in front of the police tribunal via Zoom.

Read more: Toronto police superintendent charged after alleged impropriety in promotion process

According to the allegations released just after the hearing, throughout the fall of 2021 Clarke acted as a mentor to interview candidates, while a member of the promotional interview panels.

Story continues below advertisement

The allegations read that in mid-November, Clarke received an email directing her to cease all contact with applicants she was mentoring by Nov. 25, 2021.

However it is alleged that she subsequently “transmitted photos of the interview questions for the promotional process to candidates Constable R.B., Constable P.G., and Constable J.W. You contacted the three (3) individuals you were mentoring and provided them with confidential information to advance their position in the process. In so doing, you have committed misconduct in that you did divulge any matter which it is your duty to keep secret.”

Clarke is further charged with transmitting photos of interview questions to three other constables on or about Nov. 30, 2021 and “despite the direction to cease contact with mentees, you met with and mentored Constable H.H. at your residence for three (3) consecutive days on or about December 3, 4 and 5, 2021.”

Read more: Senior Toronto Police Officer under investigation for alleged impropriety in promotion process

The fourth allegation of misconduct pertains to being a member of H.H.’s interview panel.

“You failed to make known the nature of your relationship you have with him and the conflict of interest associated with your participation in his interview panel. In so doing you have committed misconduct in that you did act in a disorderly manner or in a manner prejudicial to discipline or likely to bring discredit upon the reputation of the Toronto Police Service,” the notice of hearing reads.

Story continues below advertisement

The allegations further read, “You had already sat on interview panels on Nov. 29, Nov. 30, and Dec. 3. On Dec. 5, while mentoring H.H. at your personal residence, you posed questions known to be taken from previous interview panels which you sat on as an interviewer. You conducted a mock interview with H.H., using real interview questions which you knew to be part of the promotional interview package.”

Read more: 1st Black female Toronto police superintendent reflects on her journey

Toronto Police Service legal counsel Alexandra Ciobataru said that the service needs time to obtain an external prosecutor and asked to have the hearing delayed.

Clarke is represented by legal counsel, Joseph Markson. The matter was adjourned until February 23rd.

Clarke, a 23-year-veteran of the Toronto Police Service, was celebrated last year as the first black woman to receive a promotion to the rank of superintendent by the TPS.

She has been suspended with pay.