Toronto police superintendent charged after alleged impropriety in promotion process

A Toronto police superintendent is facing several charges under the Police Services Act amid an investigation into alleged impropriety during a recent promotion process.

Global News previously spoke to multiple sources who said that the Toronto Police Service was investigating a high-ranking officer who allegedly leaked answers to fellow officers trying to get a promotion.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed that an investigation was underway into “allegations of impropriety in a recent promotional process.”

At the time, sources told Global News that Supt. Stacy Clark was the officer under investigation.

On Friday, TPS spokesperson Meaghan Gray said Clarke is facing seven charges under the Police Services Act, including breach of confidence, discreditable conduct and insubordination.

Gray said the details of the allegations will be made available after Clarke makes her first appearance at the Toronto Police Tribunal, which is tentatively scheduled for Monday morning.

“While the Police Services Act prevents us from commenting further, we can also say that it is the chief’s intention to bring in an external prosecutor and adjudicator for this matter,” Gray added.

The Toronto Police Tribunal is a quasi-judicial forum where allegations of serious breaches of the Police Services Act against officers are adjudicated.

Just last year, Clarke was promoted to the superintendent role, becoming one of only two Black female police superintendents in Canada.

— with files from Catherine McDonald and Caryn Lieberman