Canada

Global Affairs hit with significant, multi-day disruption to IT networks: sources

By Alex Boutilier & Mercedes Stephenson Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'Massive cyber attack warns Ukraine to ‘expect the worst’ amid tensions with Russia' Massive cyber attack warns Ukraine to ‘expect the worst’ amid tensions with Russia
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned a massive cyber attack against Ukraine government websites on Friday, which warned Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst.” It came as Kyiv and its allies have sounded the alarm about a possible new Russian military offensive against Ukraine – Jan 14, 2022

Global Affairs Canada is scrambling to fix a multi-day disruption in its IT networks that has created major headaches amid rising international security concerns.

Multiple sources tell Global News that the foreign affairs department experienced significant network outages over the weekend. It’s not clear what parts of GAC’s networks have been affected, or if any information was compromised or stolen.

Global Affairs has led Ottawa’s response to tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and sources are concerned that the network outages may be connected with the crisis.

Read more: ‘Epidemic of cybercrime’ underway in midst of pandemic: Security expert

Neither Global Affairs, nor Canada’s cyber defence agency, the Communications Security Establishment, could provide immediate comment Monday morning.

Global News granted sources anonymity, as they weren’t cleared to discuss the network disruptions publicly. But two sources confirmed that the disruption was not normal, and appears to have hit multiple components of the network.

More to come.

