Global Affairs hit with significant, multi-day disruption to IT networks: sources

Global Affairs Canada is scrambling to fix a multi-day disruption in its IT networks that has created major headaches amid rising international security concerns.

Multiple sources tell Global News that the foreign affairs department experienced significant network outages over the weekend. It’s not clear what parts of GAC’s networks have been affected, or if any information was compromised or stolen.

Global Affairs has led Ottawa’s response to tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and sources are concerned that the network outages may be connected with the crisis.

Neither Global Affairs, nor Canada’s cyber defence agency, the Communications Security Establishment, could provide immediate comment Monday morning.

Global News granted sources anonymity, as they weren’t cleared to discuss the network disruptions publicly. But two sources confirmed that the disruption was not normal, and appears to have hit multiple components of the network.

