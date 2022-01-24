Calgary man who killed girlfriend to receive verdict in her daughter’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend but denied killing her daughter is scheduled to receive a verdict in the case Monday.

Robert Leeming, who is 36, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett in 2019 but not guilty in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

His lawyer said during closing arguments in November that there’s no evidence to prove Leeming was responsible for the girl’s death.

View image in full screen Robert Leeming pictured in Calgary in 2019. File/Global News

Leeming testified he was looking after Aliyah when she fell down some stairs, then he found her limp and unresponsive when he checked on her later.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Fate of accused murderer Robert Leeming now in hands of judge Fate of accused murderer Robert Leeming now in hands of judge – Nov 2, 2021

He said he snapped when Lovett accused him of doing something to her child and struck her several times with a hammer before coming back with a rifle and shooting her in the head.

The bodies of the mother and child were found buried in a shallow grave in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, in May 2019 after they went missing weeks earlier.