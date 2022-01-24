Menu

Crime

Calgary man who killed girlfriend to receive verdict in her daughter’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2022 8:29 am
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo.
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT

A Calgary man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend but denied killing her daughter is scheduled to receive a verdict in the case Monday.

Robert Leeming, who is 36, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett in 2019 but not guilty in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

Read more: Calgary medical examiner testifies ‘very unlikely’ Aliyah Sanderson died in accidental fall

His lawyer said during closing arguments in November that there’s no evidence to prove Leeming was responsible for the girl’s death.

Robert Leeming pictured in Calgary in 2019. View image in full screen
Robert Leeming pictured in Calgary in 2019. File/Global News

Leeming testified he was looking after Aliyah when she fell down some stairs, then he found her limp and unresponsive when he checked on her later.

Click to play video: 'Fate of accused murderer Robert Leeming now in hands of judge' Fate of accused murderer Robert Leeming now in hands of judge
Fate of accused murderer Robert Leeming now in hands of judge – Nov 2, 2021

He said he snapped when Lovett accused him of doing something to her child and struck her several times with a hammer before coming back with a rifle and shooting her in the head.

Read more: Crown, defence present closing arguments in Calgary court for Leeming murder trial

The bodies of the mother and child were found buried in a shallow grave in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, in May 2019 after they went missing weeks earlier.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
