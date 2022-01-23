Free family activities across the Okanagan to ‘Unplug and Play’

Send this page to someone via email

Free family activities across the Central Okanagan will celebrate ‘Unplug and Play’ and ‘Family Literacy Week’.

Taking place, Jan. 23-29, it focuses on screen-free play and learning for families with young children.

The pandemic has meant a year filled with intense screen-time for families, but the goal for the week is to unplug.

The event is organized by the Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society and Interior Savings is the title sponsor.

“We’re very happy to have many community partners providing families with ways to unplug, and in accordance with public health orders”, says Paul Zuurbier, executive director of Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society.

Activities planned for the week include swimming, take-and-make crafts, and library storytime.

“As the pandemic continues, many of us are spending more time connected to screens for work, school, or socialization. Now more than ever, the message of finding a healthy balance is an important one”, says Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings.

To learn more, check out the official Unplug and Play website.