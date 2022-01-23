SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 decline in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2022 12:59 pm
COVID-19: What are "incidental COVID" cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?
COVID-19: What are "incidental COVID" cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?

Quebec is reporting a significant drop in COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, with the 33 recorded in the last 24 hours representing a drop of more than 50 per cent from the 68 logged a day earlier.

Health authorities say the number of hospitalizations declined for a fourth consecutive day, decreasing by 12 to 3,283.

There are also two fewer patients listed in intensive care today, bringing the total to 273.

READ MORE: COVID-19 boosters offer protection against Omicron variant, CDC studies show

Officials are reporting 5,141 new COVID-19 cases today, but say the case count isn’t representative of the actual situation because PCR testing is limited to certain high-risk groups.

The province says it administered 75,299 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The Health Department says 90 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have received a first dose of vaccine, 83 per cent have received two doses, while 39 per cent have now received a booster shot.

